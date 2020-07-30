WildcatReport - VOTE: Who was the best Northwestern tackle over the last 25 years?

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995 revitalized the program. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player during that span at each position. BEST IN 25 YEARS SERIES: QB Dan Persa l RB Justin Jackson l WR D'Wayne Bates l TE Drake Dunsmore



Unlike other positions, there are really no stats on which to judge offensive linemen. So we have only our memories and accolades to rely upon to choose the best tackle to wear purple over the last quarter century. Northwestern has had its share of stalwart tackles over the years, including three- and four-year starters. But surprisingly, not a single tackle was named first-team All-Big Ten since 1995. One player, Zach Strief, was an All-American in 2005, yet failed to make first-team all-conference that same year. Go figure. Furthermore, there have been only three second-team selections in the last 25 years: Brian Kardos in 1996, the late Leon Brockmeier in 2009, and Strief. And not a single Wildcat tackle has even earned second-team honors in the last 15 years. But our job is to find the best Wildcat tackle, not the most decorated, and we have nominated five worthy contenders. Read about the careers of each candidate below. Then, vote for your the best one on the WildcatReport Football Board. You'll find the link at the end of this story.



BRIAN KARDOS (1993-96)

Reason he deserves it: He's got two rings. No one else on this list can say that.

The skinny: Kardos was an anchoring tackle for the power running game that helped Northwestern claim two straight Big Ten titles, in 1995 and 1996. He blocked for Darnell Autry as he rushed for more than 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns over those two seasons, and he also protected Steve Schnur, who was named the first-team All-Big Ten quarterback in 1996. Kardos was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 1996.



TRAI ESSEX (2001-04)

Reason he deserves it: He was the best athlete.

The skinny: How's this for versatility? Essex was a Big Ten All-Freshman pick as a tight end in 2001. Coaches then switched him to left tackle and he went on to make 37 straight starts at that position from 2002-04. Essex blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his three seasons on the line at Northwestern: Jason Wright did it twice, Noah Herron once. Essex was never named to an All-Big Ten team, but he got a better validation of his talent: he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, the highest pick for a Wildcat offensive lineman in the last 25 years.





ZACH STRIEF (2002-05)

Reason he deserves it: He was an All-American.

The skinny: So listen to this: Strief was named to the Football Writers Association of America All-America team as a senior in 2005. Yet he was only a second-team All-Big Ten pick that same year. How did that happen? We're not sure. Regardless, Strief made 40 consecutive starts over his Northwestern career and blocked for three different 1,000-yard rushers: the aforementioned Wright and Herron, and Tyrell Sutton in 2005. He is also the only member of this list who made second-team All-Big Ten twice. Strief capped his career by being selected in the seventh round of the 2006 draft by the New Orleans Saints.



AL NETTER (2008-11)

Reason he deserves it: Netter started every single game of his Northwestern career.

The skinny: If you like consistency, Netter is your guy. As a redshirt freshman, Netter started the very first game of his collegiate career at left tackle, against Syracuse, in 2009. He didn't miss a start for the rest of his time in Evanston. The Wildcats played 52 games from 2008-11 and Netter was the starting left tackle for every one of them. That's something you don't see very often. The big, quiet stalwart was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection.



RASHAWN SLATER (2017-Present)

Reason he deserves it: He's already one of the best and he's not done yet.

The skinny: Slater is a rarity: a guy who played both tackle spots. He started 12 of 13 games at right tackle as a true freshman in 2017 and made the Big Ten All-Freshman team. He then started all 14 games for the Big Ten West division champions in 2018. In 2019, he flipped sides to become the starting left tackle, going from more of a mauler to a position where he had to rely more on finesse and agility. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten at his new spot and, in a game against Ohio State, held All-America defensive end Chase Young to just two tackles. With one year left, Slater is the highest-rated returning offensive lineman in the Big Ten according to Pro Football Focus.





