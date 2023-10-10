MINNEAPOLIS-Five months after their improbable run to March Madness concluded, the Northwestern Wildcats are on the cusp of another season and, they hope, another tournament berth. Head coach Chris Collins was accompanied by a trio of guards at Big Ten Media Day in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Boo Buie, Ty Berry and Brooks Barnhizer. The coach and his players addressed the media and answered questions about the upcoming season. Here are our takeaways from their statements and answers:



Northwestern isn't satisfied with another one-and-done tournament run: The first time the Wildcats made the NCAA Tournament in 2017, they followed it with five seasons of below-.500 basketball that nearly jeopardized Collins' job. Then, out of nowhere, they roared back to March Madness last season. Now, Collins gets a second take at building a program to last in Evanston. He's not taking his chance for granted. "There are a couple of guys who have been on my staff [that went through] the first NCAA Tournament in the history of the school for about 100 years, it's a big deal," he said. "You have a tendency, maybe not to get caught up in it, but to get a little bit satisfied. "I think the thing we learned is that you can never just assume because you have guys back that it's automatically going to be the same. You have to start over. You have to reestablish habits." Berry echoed Collins' sentiment. He doesn't want the Wildcats to rest on their laurels. He wants to build off of them. "Our goals and expectations are even higher than they were last year," he said. "We want to perform at the highest level that we can, and everyday we push each other to be better. We don't even talk about last year's accomplishments because we're a new team."

March Madness run boosted NU's reputation on the recruiting trail: Northwestern has always been a developmental program, especially in their backcourt. But last year's postseason success could open the door to some players with more talent from the jump. Collins said that it hasn't been a night-and-day difference, but a recruiting bump has been noticeable since the team went dancing in Sacramento. "All prospects want to be somewhere where they feel they can win," he said. "So for us to go out there and bring back a second-place finish [in the Big Ten], a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the atmosphere [at Welsh-Ryan Arena]. "We were able to show them some of those games at the end of the year with Purdue or Indiana where Welsh-Ryan is rocking... I think they're answering calls a little bit quicker, though recruiting is still about fit and opportunity."

