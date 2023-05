Andrew Crawford had what he called a "pretty good weekend" on the Under Armour Next circuit.

That's a bit of an understatement. The 6-foot-6 2024 guard took home tournament MVP honors after shooting 37.5% from three and leading his KC Run GMC squad to the title.

By Tuesday, Crawford had an offer from Northwestern, a program that has piqued his interest because of the school's outstanding academics and their run to the NCAA Tournament last season.

