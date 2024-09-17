Braun gets Wildcats ready for Washington

EVANSTON-The mood was far lighter at Walter Athletics Center this week after a 31-7 win over Eastern Illinois than after the prior week's 26-20 double overtime loss to Duke that prompted head coach David Braun to make a change at quarterback. The non-conference slate has come to a close and Northwestern is ready to head out to Washington this weekend for their first Big Ten matchup of the season and first game against the Huskies in 40 years. "I'm really excited about the growth and development from our football team on Saturday," Braun said. Here are our takeaways from the Braun's Monday press conference.

MORE FROM WASHINGTON WEEK: The 3-2-1 going into Week 4

Lausch's debut held up on tape: Sometimes exhilaration in the moment can inflate a performance. Not so for quarterback Jack Lausch. Braun praised Lausch's performance in his first career start against the Panthers on Saturday night. Two days later, Braun was still complimentary about the redshirt sophomore, who completed all 11 of his second-half throws for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the win. There was a lot for Braun to like. Lausch led a two-minute drill for a touchdown at the end of the first half, and from that point on he looked like a veteran in complete command. "His timing, his comfort level, his confidence...you could see it all build around him with his teammates," Braun said. "Really excited about not just the growth we've seen from Jack this last year but even in just terms of the maturing process we saw before our eyes on Saturday night."

Injury updates: Wide receiver Frank Covey IV left last Saturday's game after just a couple of snaps with a lower-body injury and did not return, but Braun said the team is "hopeful" that he can go this week. Also in that same category is pass-rush specialist Anto Saka, who was phenomenal through two games before suddenly sitting out Eastern Illinois with an injury. Braun said that Saka was just on the wrong end of a game-time decision. He anticipates and hopes Saka will play against the Huskies, though he will still be evaluated later this week. Starting defensive tackle and captain Carmine Bastone has yet to make his debut this season due to injury. Braun has teased his return each week, but would love to have him back to open Big Ten play. "We anticipate [Carmine] to continue to progress throughout this week and how he progresses will dictate whether or not he's available on Saturday. It's kind of a fickle thing," Braun said, evoking language used around quarterback Ben Bryant's week-to-week injury that knocked him out for four weeks last season. "We feel confident that Carmine will be back, he would have liked to be back two weeks ago. We're just being smart with his progression." Guard Jordan Knox, who many anticipated could start this season, has been listed injured each game as well. Braun said he is also "day-to-day". Nick Herzog, a starting guard in the season opener, missed Week 2 with an injury and returned in a second-string role last week behind Cooper Lovelace, a tackle that shifted inside for both games. Braun clarified that the decision to start Lovelace against EIU was still colored by Herzog's health. He declined to publicly name a starting left guard ahead of Saturday's game.

Braun and Fisch ready for a rematch: This won't be the first time that Braun and new Washington head coach Jedd Fisch have squared off against each other. When Braun was defensive coordinator for North Dakota State, his Bison traveled to Arizona in 2022 to play Fisch's Wildcats, and came up just short of the upset, 31-28. The Bison held a 28-24 lead before Arizona scored with less than five minutes left to clinch it. "I do have memories of that game, they're not good ones," Braun said. "That was a tough loss on the road." Braun said that Fisch's team impressed him, especially on offense. "I do remember walking away from that game, not only in the prep but postgame, feeling like we were going against a really well-coached operation that knew how to stretch defenses."

