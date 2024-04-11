MORE ON LAKEFRONT STADIUM: Northwestern to build temporary lakefront stadium for 2024-25 seasons



On the heels of their 11th spring practice, and the momentous announcement of a temporary football stadium on the lakefront to host a majority of 2024 home games, head coach David Braun addressed the media for the first time since the team's Pro Day on March 7. "The task of figuring out where we're going to play for two years in between [now and the new Ryan Field] is no easy task," Braun said. "I don't envy those that had to go through that process. There are a lot of factors in my role that I don't understand, but what I can say is I'm really proud of university leadership." Braun was ecstatic about the potential the facility brings to the table. He admitted to being relieved that an on-campus solution was found after options throughout the Chicagoland area and even out-of-state were bandied about earlier this year. "I try to stay narrowly focused on wherever we end up playing, my job is make sure that our team is ready to go," he said. "But as that first game approached and got closer and closer, there are things that start to run through your head. To know where a majority of our home games will be played is something that really allows us to start planning and be intentional about what type of rhythm we want to create for our guys as we approach games." Northwestern's press release said that a majority of the football team's scheduled home games will be played at the temporary facility. That likely means four games, as an email sent to season ticket holders stated that the venue will host the non-conference slate, plus at least one conference game. Games against Miami (OH), Duke and Eastern Illinois will be played there, for sure, with a strong likelihood that Indiana, the Big Ten home opener on Oct. 5, will be the fourth game. Games with more prestige or larger draws, like Wisconsin, Ohio State and Illinois, the last three contests of the season, could be played at Wrigley Field or Soldier Field. Just a day after the announcement, there are still plenty of details to iron out. The stadium's capacity, a date for the start of construction and potential impact on summer or fall camps have yet to be published or confirmed. As far as Braun is concerned though, these are champagne problems and an opportunity for Northwestern's athletic department and support staff to continue to display their skills and character. "Those things are still in the works," he said. "This endeavor involves a lot of hard work, planning, foresight. On the back end, there's still so much work to be done. I can't tell you how much I appreciate so many people stepping up and saying, in the interest of our student-athletes and university, let's go. Let's go attack this." The result will be one of the most picturesque venues in the country. "I think back to when College GameDay was here [in 2013, for a game against Ohio State]. Where did they shoot it? They shot it from the lakefront," Braun said. "When campus is buzzing, people walking, whether they're coming to the game or not, there's an energy on campus... "I hope everyone feels like they can find their own way to be involved in that game day experience."



Xander Mueller has started the last 25 games at Will linebacker for Northwestern. He plans to say in that role for 2024. (Associated Press)

Mueller to stay at Will: Linebacker Xander Mueller is a strong favorite for a defensive captaincy next season, returning to the team as a fifth-year senior coming of of a 110-tackle season and 25 straight starts. With his running mate, fellow 100+ tackler and middle linebacker Bryce Gallagher, pursuing a pro career, Mueller was assumed to slide over into the vacated "Mike" role. While Mueller will continue to be a leader of the defense and be integrally involved in game-planning discussions with new defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle, he said he'll be staying in his weakside "Will" role. Mueller said that the starting Mike job has been a battle this spring between senior Mac Uihlein, a four-star recruit in 2021 from nearby Lake Forest who has been behind Gallagher on the depth chart these past three years, and junior Braydon Brus, who excelled on special teams last season. Brus leapt off the screen to many Northwestern fans when he forced a fumble on the opening kickoff against Penn State last season. He had another one vs. Illinois in the regular-season finale. Uihlein has the pedigree but has struggled to break through with Gallagher ahead of him on the depth chart. His window is now or never.

Players love impact of weather, on-campus environment: Both wide receiver Bryce Kirtz and Mueller gave the new temporary facility their hearty endorsement. A question was mistakenly asked about whether USC will want to play on the lakefront in cold weather. The Trojans won't be playing at Northwestern in either 2024 or 2025, but Kirtz's response can be extrapolated to UCLA, which will come to town in 2025. "I think they're going to hate it, they won't want to play," Kirtz said. "Especially a team like USC. They're not going to want to play on the cold lakefront." Mueller singled out the operational importance of the facility on the lake, saying fans and players alike can avoid unnecessary trips across the state to play or watch games. "I'm not sure how many students would have gone out and trekked an hour drive away regularly," he said. "Playing on campus, we'll have guys walk over from Bobb [-McCulloch] and the other dorms on campus. It'll be awesome to get those guys there."

Offensive line room sparse for spring: Braun said the offensive line room currently has just eight players for this round of spring practice, evoking the threadbare status of the defensive line room last season. That position group evolved into one of the team's most formidable last fall, and Braun hopes to repeat that success on the other side of the ball this season.

