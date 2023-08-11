Northwestern fans are just getting to know David Braun.

The new interim head coach has been thrust into perhaps the most difficult job in all of college football this season. He takes the helm of a team that went 1-11 last season, fired its beloved head coach and is mired in a very public and messy hazing scandal that just keeps generating headlines.

But according to Tom Sawyer, the man who recruited, coached and eventually gave Braun his first job in college football, Braun has the mentality to handle everything thrown at him this season. He says that Braun is a likable and easygoing personality, someone who had the demeanor of a coach when he was a player.

“The David Braun you talk to at a Northwestern football practice is the same David Braun I talked to when he was 16 years old,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer spent more than two decades turning Winona (Minn.) State into a Division II powerhouse on the banks of the Mississippi River (seriously, the Mark Twain parallels are everywhere). Before he retired in 2021, Sawyer ranked second among active DII coaches with 197 career wins.

Sawyer gave Braun his first job in college football as a graduate assistant at Winona State in 2008, just after he graduated as a team captain.

Braun said last spring that Sawyer taught him what it means to be a coach and mentor.

“Tom cared about winning and the development of his football team, but more importantly he cared about the young men in his locker room,” said Braun. “For him to be my first boss was an opportunity for me to see what that kind of leadership was all about.”

Braun was never supposed to be in this position. He was hired to be Northwestern’s defensive coordinator with the goal of helping the Wildcats rediscover the defense that flustered Justin Fields and Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, and was the foundation of wins over Utah and Auburn in bowl games.

But, to put it lightly, things have changed.

Sawyer’s perspective inspires confidence that Braun can help Northwestern move forward after a hazing scandal consumed the football program and cost head coach Pat Fitzgerald his job.

“There are a lot of people who put on a hat and a whistle and think they’re a coach,” Sawyer said. “David was never that way.”

Braun first appeared on the radar for most people when he took the job in January. He was a rare example of an outside-the-box coaching hire by Northwestern, and was someone few fans were familiar with.

The highlight of Braun’s resume was his work as the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State, where he helped the Bison win a pair of FCS national championships in 2019 and 2021.

Dig a little deeper into Braun’s success with NDSU - he was named the 2021 FCS Coordinator of the Year – and you start to find that all roads lead back to a 3,000-seat stadium in Winona, Minn. That’s where Braun played for Sawyer and another football coach who would change his life.

North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz spent eight seasons as the defensive coordinator at Winona State.