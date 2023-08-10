@WildcatReport

Northwestern held its first open practice and media availability during fall camp on Wednesday. Here are our five takeaways:





Braun’s coaching staff is complete…almost

Interim head coach David Braun finally has his coaching staff on the field. Well, almost. New defensive assistant DJ Vokolek was there, but special assistant to the head coach Skip Holtz couldn’t make it to practice on Wednesday.

Braun said that Holtz, a veteran with 22 years as a college head coach under his belt, will be a valuable resource to him as he learns the ropes of his first head coaching job.

“He has been in the facility, and he and I are working really diligently to really iron out that role, but already he's been an incredible asset with the current context of the situation and me being involved with the defense and calling the defense moving forward. That’s less than ideal,” said Braun. He added that if it were January, they probably would have hired a defensive coordinator to take his place, but there was no time to make such a move in the middle of summer.

Braun expects Holtz to pick up some of the slack as he tries to pull double duty as both a head coach and coordinator.

“Skip has done a great job of connecting with myself and [director of football operations] Alex [Knisely] and to really take the reins on some of our recruiting, some of our operations, and some of the things that are behind the scenes…within a program of this size. With his over 20 years of head coaching experience, he brought a great deal of wisdom, which is something I certainly welcome.”

Braun said that he will continue to define the roles of both Holtz and Vokolek, who just joined the staff last week.

“[He] made it very clear to me that he was the right hire,” said Braun of Vokolek. “He's stepped into this facility, he hasn't walked in and said, ‘I got all the answers,’ or let me overstep my bounds. He's come in [and] observed. He’s been someone to lean on, not only for myself, but the rest of the defensive staff, and he'll only continue to gain a bigger role within our staff.”

“DJ is a low ego, high output kind of guy.”





The quarterback battle continues

Normally, a quarterback battle would be the talk of fall camp. But this is far from a normal fall camp for Northwestern, with the hazing scandal and the firing of Pat Fitzgerald looming over the program.

The entire room is getting reps, but the two favorites are Brendan Sullivan, who started five games for the Wildcats last year, and Ben Bryant, a grad transfer with two years as a college starter under his belt: one at Eastern Michigan and one at Cincinnati.

Braun said that offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian is ensuring that both signal callers “are getting good opportunities” with the rep distribution.

“I’ve seen some really good things out of both of those guys,” said Braun.

But he also has been impressed by Ryan Hilinski, who started six games last season but missed spring ball due to offseason knee surgery.

“Ryan's great, but Ryan is coming off the injury. I had never seen Ryan in practice before,” said Braun. “All of a sudden, it's the first day at camp and [I’m saying], ‘Man, who's this guy dropping dimes on fade balls?’”

But, he said, “right now, Ben and Sully are duking it out. There's great depth in that room with Ryan and Jack [Lausch] and, I mentioned this the other day, but what I'm very confident in is, whoever earns that starting role, that young man is gonna be the best version of himself because he's been pushed to really compete.”