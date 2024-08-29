@WildcatReport

Brett Gabbert is in his sixth year at Miami (Ohio). He’s 24 years old and has made 39 starts for the RedHawks in his career. He is the third-leading passer in school history and is one of the most seasoned quarterbacks you can find in the NCAA this season.

Yet he feels as excited about Saturday’s opener against Northwestern as he has been for any game since the first game of his freshman year, way back in 2019.

Why? Because he wasn’t sure he would ever play football again after suffering a severe leg injury last October that sidelined him for the last six games of the season.

“I mean, Year One, you're just so excited to be a college football player, and then I ended up starting versus Iowa, so that's definitely a moment I'll never forget for the rest of my life,” he said.

“And then this year is pretty special, too, because there was probably a couple months there where I didn't think I was going to play again. So this one will be up there with Year One in regard to how special it is.”

It’s going to be a special opener for Northwestern, too. The Wildcats, coming off of a surprising 8-5 season that included a bowl win, will be playing their first game in a new, temporary stadium. Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium will serve as the program’s home field for this season and next, while Ryan Field is undergoing an $800 million rebuild about a mile away.

With seating for fewer than 15,000 fans, and stands about a first down away from Lake Michigan, the stadium will offer maybe the most unique experience in college football.

But they picked a doozy of an opponent for the opener.

Miami, the defending MAC champions, went 11-3 last season. And they have their leader back in Gabbert, who has thrown for nearly 8,000 passing yards and has 59 touchdown passes to his credit.

Last Oct. 21, Gabbert didn’t think he’d be playing in this game. That was the day he had to be carted off the field strapped to a stretcher and the RedHawks went on to lose to Toledo, 21-17.

It was the second straight year that Gabbert missed a big chunk of the season with an injury: in 2022, a non-throwing shoulder injury limited him to just four games.

The loss of Gabbert last season seemed to galvanize the RedHawks, who won their next five games in a row behind backup Aveon Smith, including a win over Toledo in the MAC championship game. The magic ran out in a loss to Appalachian State in the Cure Bowl last December.



