Northwestern kicked off March by extending an offer to 2026 interior lineman Brock Brownfield from New Palestine (Ind.).

Brownfield stands 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, can play either guard or center at the next level and said he was "extremely grateful" when head coach David Braun called him to offer the scholarship.

