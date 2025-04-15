Tuesdays with Gorney: Massive visit weekend leads to big commits

Jaylen McGill (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

From Friday through Sunday, there were 14 Power Four commitments as the busy weekends continue. In today’s Tuesdays with Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives his thoughts on each.

DJ BORDEAUX - Boston College

When four-star quarterback Corin Berry flipped from Boston College to Purdue, the Eagles needed to look for another option in the 2026 class and Bordeaux was definitely a great find. The three-star from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County is smart and savvy in the pocket and shows on film that he can hit his receivers in stride, only where they can catch it and through the entire route tree. Bordeaux lives in a lot of clean pockets and is throwing to some elite receivers which helps but he also has lots of talent.

ELI DIANE - Minnesota

Minnesota beat Iowa, Wisconsin and others for the 2027 defensive lineman from Plymouth (Minn.) Wayzata and it’s a good early commitment for the Golden Gophers. Diane is big and physical and I wouldn’t be surprised if he moves inside at the next level. His high school defense has a lot of exotic fronts so he can play off the edge or move inside, there are a lot of blitzing linebackers. Diane does need to improve his lateral speed but he has a great frame and a lot to build on.

CAMERON DWYER - West Virginia

Dwyer definitely lives up to his “Bam-Bam Cam” nickname because the three-star linebacker from Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central loves to hit, looks to hit and takes pride in hitting. The new West Virginia commit is physical and tough, sometimes coming off the edge and sometimes playing in space. He might be a tick slow speed-wise, which makes me wonder if he’ll develop more into an edge rusher, but either way, watch out, because Dwyer is coming.

PEYTON FALZONE - Penn State

The four-star quarterback from Nazareth, Pa., is one of the more interesting prospects in this class. A former Virginia Tech commit, Falzone backed off that pledge and was talking to a host of programs – many in the Big Ten prior to his pledge to the Nittany Lions. He didn’t put up massive numbers last season and his completion percentage around 55 percent isn’t great but Falzone is a phenomenal athlete. If his passing can be refined, Penn State could have a really intriguing situation with him.

KARAIJUS HAYES - Vanderbilt

For someone who’s just 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Hayes packs a surprising punch. The three-star defensive back from Sarasota (Fla.) Booker is extremely fluid in his backpedal, and can break on the ball. What stands out most is that he can pop the ball from a receiver and knock them around a little bit. Whether he plays nickel or safety, Hayes should have a big impact for the Commodores.

RYAN HOPKINS - Wisconsin

Hopkins transferred from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and saw his recruitment take off this offseason. More athletic than he’s given credit for, Hopkins has size, he’s a solid decision-maker with a great arm and has really taken off during this offseason. Wisconsin and Missouri were the two front-runners and the Badgers won out.

KAMHARIYAN JOHNSON - Alabama

Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and USC were the other finalists but the four-star defensive end from Muscle Shoals, Ala., committed to Alabama over the weekend as the Crimson Tide were always the front-runner. Johnson is listed at 250 pounds but looks even bigger. He has great speed off the edge and a relentless pursuit, which helps when the QB gets flushed and then Johnson is there to clean up.

KEALAN JONES - Georgia

The four-star safety (who plays alongside Alabama DB commit Jorden Edmonds) does a lot of things well but two particularly stand out on tape: He intercepts passes exceptionally well and he closes space very quickly. Whether it’s coming up to engage a running back or closing on a receiver to the outside, Jones does it very quickly and he’s a sure tackler.

JAYLEN MCGILL - North Carolina

One would think at 5-foot-10, 200 pounds and rocked up, McGill would be a pounder up the middle but that’s not really the case as the new North Carolina commit likes to get to the outside, sneak through defenders and break big runs. Playing at Spartanburg (S.C.) Mountain View Prep, there are questions about level of competition but McGill has speed, he’s a sneaky runner and he posted monster stats last season. The former Rutgers pledge is a nice get for the Tar Heels.

KAI MEZA - Minnesota

The Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon offense and the Minnesota offense are starkly different but Meza is really productive at the high school level and that’s what the Gophers need at the receiver spot. The three-star is not going to blow anyone away physically but he’s fast, a smooth route runner and he has great hands. He will be a nice addition to move the ball in the passing game.

HAYDEN MOORE - Minnesota

Moore was not heavily recruited by the in-state and regional powers but Minnesota could have found a gem here. The 6-foot-2 three-star from Newberry, Fla., gets off the line well (although many opponents oddly give him free release) and then he is a smooth route runner who can make a lot of catches with defensive backs draped on him. Moore had nearly 1,000 receiving yards and averaged around 20 yards per catch, a deep threat Minnesota’s offense needs.

GREGORY PATRICK - Notre Dame

A Michigan State legacy, Patrick picked Notre Dame over the Spartans, Michigan and others and he’s just what you’d expect from a Midwest offensive tackle. The four-star from Portage (Mich.) Northern is big and tough, physical, very good with his hands, loves to drive people into the dirt, loves to open up holes for his running backs and dominate physically. He’s not constantly mashing people into the ground but Patrick wins all the time and that matters most.

JOSHUA SIMS - Northwestern

Sims is a jack-of-all-trades as a defensive back. He can press at the line, play off coverage and break on the ball. Sometimes he’s even playing safety, coming down and making hits. Northwestern should be able to move him all over the secondary and that kind of versatility should allow him to see the field early.

BRAYLEN WILLIAMS - Ole Miss