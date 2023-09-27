Four knee surgeries in four years for Bryce Kirtz. Three teams in six seasons for Ben Bryant.

"My dad has rented a U-Haul for me like a million times," Bryant joked before turning serious. "He's been a real trooper and just so supportive. I'm so thankful to have a family like them there for me and supporting me."

"My last surgery was on my right meniscus and completely shaved it down," Kirtz said. "Last season, it was bothering me the whole season. I wasn't the player I am now. I was like, 'If I get through this and get my knee figured out, that's all I need to get figured out.'"

A combined decade of rehab, relocation and perseverance brought them together in Evanston this season. And Saturday night, it all paid off in Northwestern's 37-34 overtime win over Minnesota.

Bryant threw for 396 yards, his career-high, and four touchdowns. Kirtz hauled in 10 catches for 215 yards, just 11 shy of tying Northwestern's single-game record, and two touchdowns.

It was the best game of Kirtz's career. Well, his college career that is.

"Besides high school, that was my best game," he said. "I think in high school I had, like, 250 [yards] one game, two touchdowns. I won Homecoming king too, so it was a pretty good day."

Kirtz wasn't crowned class royalty this time around, but he did earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. Once he broke the 100-yard barrier, he knew he was in for a big game.

"Third quarter, once I had gone over 100 [yards], I was like, 'Okay, I'm out here doing my thing,'" Kirtz said. "I should just keep doing it and keep trusting my quarterback."

That trust was well placed. Bryant found Kirtz a couple times early for 17 yards, but their connection caught fire when Kirtz broke free on a double move for an 80-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the first half.

Not only was that Northwestern's first score, cutting Minnesota's lead to 21-7, it was Kirtz's first touchdown as a Wildcat.

"We practice this stuff all through the week. We work on it so we can come to the game and it's like clockwork for us," Kirtz said. "I just remember [Bryant] specifically saying, 'Let's get you in the end zone.'"

For Bryant, that play didn't just crack Northwestern's goose egg on the scoreboard; it galvanized the team and sowed the seeds that a comeback would be possible.

"I think the play that Bryce made was a big factor," Bryant said. "When we have explosive plays and make big plays like that, it just brings the juice out of everyone.

"Then you feed off that and it gives you the confidence and motivation that you're going to go out there and do it again and again and again."

Bryant fed Kirtz over and over in the second half, completing seven more passes to the redshirt senior, including all three plays of a 69-yard touchdown drive to cut Minnesota's lead to a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Bryant promised, with a smile, that he was keeping an open mind every play and wasn't feeding Kirtz on purpose.

"I had no idea until after the game that he had that many yards," Bryant said. "I just read the plays how I read them. I just throw to whoever's open and he turned out to be the guy who was getting open a lot and making big plays.

"I'm really happy for Bryce, and he had a really great game. He deserves the attention he's getting, and he's going to keep doing that for us."