@WildcatReport

BROOKLYN-With 1:24 left in the game, Boo Buie was subbed out for the last time of his Northwestern career.

The Wildcats had long before lost this lopsided NCAA Tournament second-round game to UConn at the Barclays Center. The No. 1 Huskies’ lead had ballooned to 30 points in the second half, but the Wildcats mounted a late run to make the final score a more respectable 75-58.

Head coach Chris Collins embraced his star point guard and whispered into his ear. The two of them held each other for an impossibly long time as the Northwestern fan base rose from their seats and chanted, “Thank you, Boo!”

It was a dramatic finish to a game that had very little drama.

Buie looked more shellshocked than anything as he made his way down the bench, hugging every player and coach. He moved on to assistant Brian James. His brother, assistant coach Talor Battle, was openly crying, as the two hugged each other, as they have countless times since they were both children, and thumped each other’s backs with their fists. Then it was Bryant McIntosh, another star point guard for Collins. Then all the players.

Collins said he was dreading taking his star out of the game for the last time.

“I was hoping it would last a few more games,” he said. “I knew the time would come. It's been a special journey. He mentioned it, just he and I, the bond you have with your point guard, the ups, the downs, the frustrations, the joys.

“We have become very close through all that, and you know, I'm just thankful for him. I mean, he's now set the standard. He's the GOAT, in my opinion, for our program. He is. I mean, for what he's done, not only with the records, the legacy as a winner, but just the credibility that he's helped give our program.”

Buie said that he and Collins also reflected on his career and what the two of them together were able to accomplish.

“We were just talking about our relationship and how we got the program [to the tournament in] back-to-back [years], and everything that we talked about building, we were able to do,” he said.

Buie, Northwestern’s all-time scoring leader and quite possibly the best player in school history, deserved a better sendoff than this game. He didn’t go out with a bang, as he had hoped, but with a whimper, as the Wildcats were outclassed and outplayed by the Huskies from the jump.

The Wildcats needed to play an almost perfect game to have a chance against the defending national champs. Instead, they may have had their worst performance of the year as they fell behind 11-2 in less than five minutes. By halftime were dead and buried at 40-18.

And Buie suffered through a personal nightmare of a game, shooting 2-for-15 from the floor and scoring just nine points, tied for his second-lowest output of the season. He was unable to get on track as the Husky defense hounded him on the three-point line, and he failed to sink any of his three attempts from long distance.



