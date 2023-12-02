@WildcatReport

MORE ON THE GAME : Lightning strikes twice as Northwestern upsets No. 1 Purdue

EVANSTON-Zach Edey is the reigning college player of the year and generally regarded as the best player in the country.

On Friday night, Boo Buie announced that he should be included in the discussion, too – with his actions and his words.

Buie had one of the greatest performances in the 119-year history of Northwestern basketball — 31 points, nine assists and no turnovers — as the Wildcats, for the second year in a row, knocked off No. 1 Purdue, 92-88, in overtime at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Edey did his part, scoring 35 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to lead everyone in all categories. But it was Buie who led his team to the win.

Time after time, when the Wildcats needed a basket, they went to No. 0. He fearlessly drove to the rim with Edey in the lane. He hit teardrops over defenders. He drilled 3s from close to the N logo at halfcourt. He got to the foul line 10 times and hit nine of them.

And after the game, the 6-foot-2 point guard wasn’t afraid to put himself in the 7-foot-4 Edey’s company at the top of college basketball.

“You watched the two best players in college basketball,” he said in a BTN on-court interview.

So much for speaking softly. Buie’s words spoke as loudly as his game.

When told of Buie’s comment after the game, Northwestern head coach Chris Collins chuckled while drinking from a bottle of water.

“Humble,” he said with a smile.

It’s important for a point guard to have that kind of confidence in himself. Collins said that Buie “thrives on it.” But it takes a whole new level of chutzpah to say it on television.

Buie was a little more circumspect and not quite as brash after the game. When asked about his statement, he explained that he believes he’s at Edey’s level too.

“I just feel like I’m one of the better players in the league, and the country,” he said. Fair enough.

A fatigued Purdue head coach Matt Painter, who has now watched Northwestern students storm the court twice at the Boilermakers’ expense, wouldn’t argue. He said flatly that Buie was the difference in the game.

“Hats off to him,” said Painter. “He was magnificent. He was great.”

Both coaches thought that Buie not turning the ball over once while playing 43 of 45 minutes and running the Wildcats’ offense was his most impressive feat.

“Boo was just sensational,” said Collins. “Forget about the 31 points. But nine assists and no turnovers, when they’re trying to do everything to stop him.”



