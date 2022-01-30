Cats continue to fortify D-line with addition of grad transfer Ryan Johnson

Northwestern further fortified its defensive front on Saturday when former Stanford defensive tackle Ryan Johnson announced his commitment to the Wildcats as a grad transfer.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 280-pounder, played five years at Stanford and has one year of eligibility left as he takes advantage of his "free" COVID year of 2020.

He is the third defensive line transfer to join the Wildcat program this month, joining Taishan Holmes from UMass and Henrik Barndt from Indiana State.

Johnson was a rotational player for the Cardinal and is coming off of his best season in 2021. As a fifth-year senior he played in all 12 games, with four starts, and made 16 tackles, along with half of a TFL. .

For his career, Johnson played in 32 games and made 26 total tackles. He redshirted in 2017, was in and out of the lineup in 2018 and 2019, and played in all 18 games over the last two years.

Northwestern has made the defensive line a priority in the transfer portal after allowing 214.3 yards per game on the ground in 2021, a number that ranked last in the Big Ten and 119th in the country in rushing defense. The Wildcats often had trouble holding the point of attack on the interior, and lacked size at defensive tackle in particular.