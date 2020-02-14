@WildcatReport

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald was busy with his basketball media duties this week, but that didn't stop him and his staff from doling out more than a dozen scholarship offers over the last seven days.

Fitzgerald served as a guest analyst for the Wildcats' men's basketball game against Michigan on Wednesday night for WGN radio. Fitzgerald was smart on the air, an entertaining listen despite the fact that Northwestern was drubbed 79-54 by the Wolverines.

Now, he hopes that his offer decisions turn out to be just as smart.

Last week, quarterbacks were the primary recruiting focus, as new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian offered four signal-callers.

Since last Friday, however, Northwestern has been targeting guys for those quarterbacks to throw to, as they offered five wide receivers and a superback. Wildcat coaches also offered one offensive lineman, three defensive linemen and three defensive backs over that span.

In all, there were three four-stars, six three-stars, two two-stars and two unrated prospects among the group.

Here's a rundown of all of the offers to help you keep up with all of the tweets. The dozen newest offers brings Northwestern's total to 61 for the 2021 class -- a far cry from Nebraska's Big Ten-leading 329.



