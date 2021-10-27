Cats land 3-star Ala. quarterback Bennett Meredith

It took a while for Northwestern to decide to offer Bennett Meredith. It didn't nearly as long for Meredith to decide he wanted to be a Wildcat.

The three-star quarterback from national power Hoover (Ala.) received his offer from Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday night and committed to the Wildcat head coach on the spot.

He is the 15th member of Northwestern's Class of 2022 and its lone quarterback.

Meredith visited Northwestern for the first time two weeks ago for the game against Rutgers and told WildcatReport that he "loved everything" about the program. He proved just how much he liked it on Tuesday night.