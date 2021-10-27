Cats land 3-star Ala. quarterback Bennett Meredith
It took a while for Northwestern to decide to offer Bennett Meredith. It didn't nearly as long for Meredith to decide he wanted to be a Wildcat.
The three-star quarterback from national power Hoover (Ala.) received his offer from Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday night and committed to the Wildcat head coach on the spot.
He is the 15th member of Northwestern's Class of 2022 and its lone quarterback.
Meredith visited Northwestern for the first time two weeks ago for the game against Rutgers and told WildcatReport that he "loved everything" about the program. He proved just how much he liked it on Tuesday night.
"The thing that stands out to me is the bond each teammate seems to have with each other," he told WildcatReport after his visit. "All the schools preach about about a brotherhood but few have actually connections like this."
Meredith is coming off of maybe the best performance of his career. He threw for 279 yards to lead Hoover to a come-from-behind 24-21 upset over previously undefeated Thompson on Friday night. He threw the game-winning eight-yard touchdown pass to Jabari Gaines with 14 seconds left to clinch the win.
The offer from Northwestern was Meredith's first from a Power Five school. His other offers were from Appalachian State, Jacksonville State, Louisiana-Monroe, Toledo and Troy. He also had interest from Duke, Mississippi State, Tulane, West Virginia and South Alabama.
More to come from WildcatReport.