Cats land grad transfer safety Trent Carrington

He will be able to play immediately for the Wildcats in 2021 and has up to two years of eligibility remaining.

Carrington, a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Presbyterian College, announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to Northwestern.

Grad transfer safety Trent Carrington is going from the Big South to the Big Ten.

Carrington was a sought after player since entering the transfer portal on April 28. He picked up interest from several Power Five programs, including Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Purdue and TCU, but Northwestern managed to reel him in.

Carrington, a Fayetteville, Ga. native, made 155 tackles in 25 starts over three years with the Blue Hose after redshirting in 2017. He had 29 tackles and 2.0 TFL in four games last season after a stellar 2019, when he totaled 78 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception in 12 starts.

Carrington will at the very least add depth at the safety position for the Wildcats, who lost three-year starter JR Pace to graduation and freshman Gunner Maldonado to the transfer portal. They return All-American starting safety Brandon Joseph, who co-led the nation with six interceptions in 2020.

Northwestern finished fifth in the nation in scoring defense and No. 1 in pass efficiency defense last season.

Carrington is the seventh player to transfer to Northwestern this offseason. His addition balances the scale for the Wildcats, who also lost seven players through the portal since the end of the 2020 season.