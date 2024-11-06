Cats land high-ceiling big man Cade Bennerman to top off 2025 class

Cade Bennerman, who has a 7-foot-5 wingspan, is the fifth member of Northwestern's 2025 class. (Photo by @EliteHSscouting)

Like a breakaway dunk to cap a big win, Northwestern topped off its program-defining 2025 recruiting class with a big man that has an exceptionally high ceiling. Cade Bennerman, a 6-foot-11 power forward with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Wednesday morning to become the fifth member of what may be head coach Chris Collins’ best recruiting class in his 12 years of leading the program.

Bennerman listed a final six of Northwestern, Michigan, Penn State, Cal, USF and Tennessee State in his X post on Monday announcing his commitment date. In a sign of how big a prospect the late bloomer became, Bennerman even drew a recruiting look from Duke. But sources say that this came down to a Big Ten battle between Northwestern and Michigan. Bennerman took official visits to both campuses on consecutive week in September, and in early November wound up picking Northwestern. Bennerman, who many scouting services rank as the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee, saw his value explode over the summer. Last season, as a junior at Nashville Father Ryan High School, he put up rather pedestrian numbers, averaging 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on 55% shooting. Even his numbers for his Game Elite 17U team on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game, won’t raise eyebrows. But it’s all about potential with Bennerman, a versatile big man who can run the floor, protect the rim and even handle the ball. He showed off his athleticism recently by setting the school record with a 60-inch box jump. If that doesn’t adequately convey Bennerman’s ceiling as a player, there’s also this: they say a picture tells a 1,000 words, so the photo below of a leaping Bennerman soaring above the rim may be his magnum opus.