@WildcatReport

The three-star wide receiver from Frisco (Texas) Centennial chose Northwestern over offers from 14 other schools, including Kansas State from a Power Five conference.

Northwestern added some speed to its wide receiver room on Thursday when Brett Eskildsen announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Eskildsen took an official visit to Northwestern on the weekend of June 2 and rated his experience a "10." An offer from Kansas State on June 10 gave him more to think about, but he wound up deciding on the purple Wildcats located in Evanston, Ill., not Manhattan, Kan.

At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Eskildsen brings both size and speed to a Wildcats receiver corps that needs both. His personal best in the 100 meters is 10.7 seconds.

Eskildsen had 67 catches for 743 yards for Centennial last season and added 141 rushing yards. He scored seven total touchdowns.

Eskildsen is the 11th commitment in the Wildcats' 2024 class, and its first wide receiver. Northwestern's class was ranked 49th in the nation by Rivals before Eskildsen's pledge.