Cats land superback Hunter Welcing
Northwestern likes to say that it's recruiting begins and ends in Chicago.
On Saturday, the Wildcats proved that mantra by landing three-star superback Hunter Welcing of northwest suburban Lake Zurich (Ill.).
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder announced his commitment on Twitter.
All Glory to God #gocats pic.twitter.com/aDwTYEJjWb— Hunter Welcing (@hunter_welcing) March 9, 2019
Welcing visited Northwestern for the first time last Saturday and walked away with a scholarship offer from head coach Pat Fitzgerald. After a week to think things over, Welcing pulled the trigger while the Wildcats' basketball team was playing Purdue at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
He chose Northwestern over an offer from Western Michigan -- the Broncos wanted Welcing to play outside linebacker -- as well as interest from Iowa.
Welcing is the fifth commitment in the Wildcats' Class of 2020 and its first superback. Northwestern's class is currently ranked 21st in the country by Rivals.
