Three-star wide receiver Genson Hooper, a 6-foot-5, 205-pounder from Houston, announced his commitment to Northwestern via Twitter.

Northwestern will take on No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday at Ryan Field, but the Wildcats already won a recruiting battle with the Irish on Tuesday in Texas.

A Top 100 receiver, Hooper had an impressive offer list that included Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Nebraska, among others. The long and speedy wideout has long been a priority for the Wildcats.

Hooper had 18 catches for 287 yards (15.9 ypc) and four touchdowns for Houston St. John's through eight games, according to MaxPreps.com.

Hooper is the third wide receiver in Northwestern's 2019 class, joining Bryce Kirtz and Wayne Dennis.

Northwestern's 16-member class is currently ranked 44th in the nation by Rivals.



