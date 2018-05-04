Just two days after offensive coordinator Mick McCall went down to Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier High School to watch him throw, the Wildcats offered the three-star 2019 quarterback.

It didn't take long for Northwestern to make up its mind on Zach Calzada .

Northwestern began recruiting Calzada in March as a fall-back plan but then put its recruiting effort into high gear once Cale Millen decommitted from the Wildcats last week.

McCall reached out and set up a visit to Lanier to watch Calzada perform at a spring practice on Wednesday. On Friday, head coach Pat Fitzgerald offered the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder.

Calzada has seen his recruiting take off recently. He has pulled in eight offers since an MVP performance at an Elite 11 camp in Nashville on April 22, including NC State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Syracuse from the Power Five. He now holds 27 total offers.

