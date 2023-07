Northwestern offered 2024 combo guard Colin White last Friday as part of a wave of interest due to his strong showing so far with Indiana Elite on the AAU circuit this summer.

"It means a lot," White said about Northwestern's offer. "It was my first Big Ten offer and I'm really excited by that.

"Coach [Chris] Collins called me and explained how they played, I really liked it and we had a good conversation."

White currently holds 12 offers, including two from the Big Ten and five from Power Six programs. Read more about White's recruitment, the offer and his conversation with Collins in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.