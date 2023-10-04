Here are our takeaways from the first fall media availability of the 2023-24 season:

Wildcat head coach Chris Collins spoke to reporters and took part in a Q-&-A run by ABC7 Chicago's Dionne Miller, alongside the head coaches from the other area programs. Northwestern players Boo Buie, Blake Preston and Ryan Langborg were available for interviews.

The season is just over a month away, and the Chicagoland Media Day Luncheon hosted representatives from the Northwestern, Loyola, DePaul and Chicago State basketball programs for a press conference on Wednesday in Chicago.

Boo Buie is back to 100%: Northwestern fans had a scare in August when it was announced that the star point guard had injured his right hand and would require surgery. But for now all fears seem to have been dispelled.

Buie was cleared to return to practice and play last week and doesn't have any lingering issues at this time.

"I'm really feeling confident about where my hand is at," he said. "I don't have any pain, my jump shot is looking good. My game is looking tight and crisp, looking forward to picking up right where I left off."





Buie's return was an easy decision: After the surprising season that led to Northwestern's second March Madness berth in school history, it was unclear if they'd get either of the members of their star backcourt, Buie and Chase Audige, back for another season.

Audige chose to turn pro, but Buie decided to return to Evanston. The graduate student said the choice to come back for a sixth year was a simple one.

"With the community and support that the staff and Northwestern as whole has given me, it's been some of the best years of my life," Buie said. "College sports, there's nothing like it. I felt for me, it was best if I came back and did one more year."





Positional disparity in recruiting a result of opportunity, not strategy: Northwestern's Class of 2023 was two guards and a small forward, and its Class of 2024 stands at two guards.

In that same span, they brought in center Tydus Verhoeven as a grad transfer last year to work in with Matt Nicholson, and now they've signed grad transfer big man Preston from Liberty to play the same role this season.

It may seem like the Wildcats are focused on developing their guards from the ground up, and plugging-and-playing transfer bigs around them. But Collins said that the positional disparity was more opportunistic than purposeful.

"I think it's just the way it's shaken out," he said. "We felt from a post perspective, we still have very high hopes for Luke Hunger, he's going to be a redshirt freshman this year. We felt we have a young big and then Matt [Nicholson] going into his fourth year.

"But we saw the value of what happened last year with Tydus [Verhoeven]. He became a big piece of what we were doing, and we felt we wanted to get another, older frontline guy."

Collins expounded on Northwestern's recruiting philosophy regarding positional needs and the portal.

"We don't really go into every year, I don't think you can now with the portal, saying 'These are going to be our needs.' I don't think from year to year you're going to know as much. I think what we try to find now is what are the fits for us, whether it's guard, whether it's forward, or whether it's big."



