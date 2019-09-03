No one was happier to be playing his season opener than Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen. The four-star 2020 Northwestern wide receiver commit had just been declared eligible to play his senior year by the Michigan High School Athletic Association the week before, so he was thrilled to be out there with his Walled Lake (Mich.) Western teammates under the lights last Friday night. And boy, did it show. Yaseen caught seven passes for 203 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown on the first possession of the game, as the Warriors (1-0) whipped Lakeland 41-16. In a way, it was Yaseen's second big victory in the span of eight days after the MHSAA reversed an earlier decision on appeal and declared him eligible on Aug. 22. He learned of the news on his way to a scrimmage that Thursday afternoon. "As we walked toward the stands at Dearborn Fordson (High School), my father received the call from the district (athletic director)," Yaseen told WildcatReport. "He gave me a high-five and we hugged as we walked into the stadium." Yaseen said he was just "grateful and excited" to be able to play again.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Yaseen thought that he wouldn't be able to play at all his senior year until the MHSAA reversed its decision. Earlier in August, they had ruled that Yaseen had already exhausted all four years of his high school eligibility and couldn't play at all n 2019. The issue was three high school classes that Yaseen took in eighth grade that started his four-year high school eligibility clock, according to the MHSAA. Yaseen's father, Khalid, told WildcatReport that the problem stemmed from a registration error all the way back in second grade, when the family mistakenly enrolled Yaseen as a third grader in an online academy. Yaseen was home-schooled until entering Walled Lake Western as a freshman in 2016. It's not often that a sport's governing body reverses course and makes a correct decision, but in this case it seems that justice was served.

Western's offense had its way against Lakeland, rolling up yardage on the ground and through the air. Running back C.J. Brown ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Zach Trainor connected on 24 of 31 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Up next for Western is a Friday night matchup with South Lyon East (0-1).



