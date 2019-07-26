News More News
Commits, prospects on the menu at Northwestern recruiting barbecue

Teddy Prochazka is the No. 43 player in the 2021 class. (Nate Clouse)
The recruiting dead period is finally over and Northwestern’s recruiting is coming back to life.

On Friday, the Wildcats host a pair of 2020 Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School prospects, four-star offensive lineman Drew Kendall and three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, as reported on WildcatReport.

On Saturday, the program is hosting a mix of 2020 commitments and 2021 prospects for its annual recruiting barbecue, including four-star tackle Teddy Prochazka, the No. 43 player in the nation.

Northwestern Recruiting BBQ Guest List

