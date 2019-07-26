The recruiting dead period is finally over and Northwestern’s recruiting is coming back to life.

On Friday, the Wildcats host a pair of 2020 Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School prospects, four-star offensive lineman Drew Kendall and three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, as reported on WildcatReport.

On Saturday, the program is hosting a mix of 2020 commitments and 2021 prospects for its annual recruiting barbecue, including four-star tackle Teddy Prochazka, the No. 43 player in the nation.

Who is on the guest list? Go to The Rock message board, for WildcatReport subscribers only, to find out:





Northwestern Recruiting BBQ Guest List