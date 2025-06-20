Committing to Northwestern was a 'no-brainer' for kicker Noah Sur

Northwestern picked up their kicker commitment for the Class of 2026, and they didn't have to go very far to get him.

Local prospect Noah Sur, the No. 2 kicker in the country according to Chris Sailer Kicking, handles special teams duties for Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick, less than an hour south of Evanston. After a strong camp showing earned him an offer on June 15, he announced his commitment to the Cats on June 19.

The only reason for the four days between the offer and commitment was that Sur wanted to wait for his parents.

"I'm super excited," he said. "I didn't commit on the spot since my parents were out of town, so I waited for them to get back so they could be there for [my decision]...

"They're huge supporters of Northwestern and the education. It was kind of a no-brainer for all three of us."

