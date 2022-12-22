@WildcatReport

The 19-member class Northwestern signed on Wednesday is the highest-rated of head coach Pat Fitzgerald's 17-year career.

Rivals currently ranks the Wildcats' class 40th in the nation. The previous highest-ranked class of Fitzgerald's tenure was 46th ,in 2016. It's the first time that the Wildcats made the top 40 in the Fitzgerald era, and just the third time he's had a class ranked above 50th.

You might remember that Northwestern's class spent some time in the top five over the summer as they pulled in 18 of their 19 commits by the end of June. Just the sheer number of pledges boosted the Wildcats' group into rarified air, even if everyone knew their time at the top would be short-lived as the Georgias, Alabamas and Ohio States started catching up.

Northwestern's class may move up or down several more times during this early signing period from Dec. 21-23, and until the traditional signing day in February. But chances are it will finish above the previous high-water mark.

Wherever it winds up, there really can't be an argument that this was Fitzgerald's finest recruiting job. This class was formed on the heels of a 3-9 2021 season. Then, Fitzgerald and his staff managed to hold it together through a disastrous 1-11 2022 mark, losing just two commits in the process. That's remarkable.

No matter where this class finally ends up in the rankings, we thought it would be fun to look back at the five highest ranked classes of Fitzgerald's career to see how this group stacks up.