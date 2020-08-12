Just last year, Northwestern pulled in three-star defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore from North Kansas City (Kan.). He wound up playing in eight games and showing considerable promise as a true freshman.

The Wildcats last month offered another NKC defensive lineman, four-star 2022 tackle Domonique Orange, and they wouldn't mind seeing him follow in Adebawore's footsteps.

We talked to Orange to get his take on Northwestern and fill us in on his recruiting picture.