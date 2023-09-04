Interim head coach David Braun navigated a public relations minefield this summer. But that was nothing compared to the buzzsaw his Wildcats ran into on the field in New Jersey on Sunday.

Braun's debut turned sour almost immediately as Rutgers rattled off back-to-back 16-play drives to open up a 14-0 lead on their way to a dominant 24-7 win. He admitted postgame that he didn't expect the game to go the way it did, and so quickly.

"Absolutely," Braun said on if he was surprised by the result. "I expected to win a football game.

"I didn't exactly know how we were going to do that. There's so much to find out about this team. We found out a lot today and we'll continue to find out more."

It was a steep learning curve for Braun, a 38-year-old in his first game as an FBS coach. Even though the game didn't go his way, Braun said he took the level up in stride.

"I learned that football is football," Braun said. "There's certainly a lot more going on around Big Ten football, but I've had opportunities in the past to coach against Power Five teams.

"But at the end of the day, football is football and there's still a lot of things I need to clean up balancing head coach and calling a defense. But I had an incredible staff around me."

Braun said it was refreshing to take the field after spending so much of his summer and fall fielding questions on the hazing scandal that swept through the program in July and resulted in the firing of long-time head coach Pat Fitzgerald. That's why he didn't feel much weight or pressure coaching on Sunday.

"To be honest, this is the lightest I've been since I took over," he said. "We're playing football."

Accountability and a hunger for improvement going forward stood out in Braun's postgame remarks. He's still saddled with an interim tag and uncertain if he'll be in Evanston beyond this season, so he plans to do what he can, while he can.

"We're playing football," Braun continued. "It's an opportunity to look around with these guys, they've been working so hard. There are plenty of things that I need to work on that are very apparent. I need to be so much better and I look forward to being much better in this role."

Braun was happy with the way his defensive staff reacted to the Wildcats' slow start, especially with four new coaches, including himself. Rutgers got control of the game from the jump, but the defense's adjustments were effective. After their opening two drives, the Scarlet Knights finished with 10 points and 130 total yards the rest of the way.

"I'm really proud of the way our defensive staff operated today," he said. "There was short, succinct communication after drives and then adjustments were made.

"I think we're in a really good rhythm there, but not nearly where we need to be yet. There's a lot of work to do on that side of the ball, starting with me. But there are plenty of things that need to be worked on, with me juggling and making sure I'm serving the entire program and all three phases of the game."