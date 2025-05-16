Premium content
DE Elijah Satchell can see himself at Northwestern after official visit
Elijah Satchell, a 2026 prospect Northwestern coaches think can be another Anto Saka, took an official visit to Evanston last weekend.

The three-star defensive end from Camden (N.J.) East Side didn't commit to the Wildcats but said that the program "definitely" strengthened its case in his mind.

And if he one day winds up in NU's Class of 2026, head coach David Braun and defensive line coach Christian Smith will be two of the primary reasons why.

"The coaches really made it feel like home," he said. "I can see myself at Northwestern."

