When Northwestern sunk $270 million into its new Ryan Fieldhouse practice facility, coaches knew it would be a boon to recruiting. And Kalel Mullings is just the kind of prospect they hoped to attract when they built it.

The four-star outside linebacker from Miton (Mass.) Academy is ranked as the No. 84 prospect in the nation and figures to be one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2020 class. He already holds offers from the likes of Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and UCLA.

Yet Northwestern is right in the thick of things for the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder and just got done hosting him for a visit for the second time last Wednesday and Thursday. One of the major reasons for his return trip was to see the new facility, which was still under construction when he visited for the first time, in March.

“Last time I was there, it was new construction, so I wanted to see the facilities finished,” he said.

His thoughts on the Wildcats’ new lakefront palace now that he got a closer look? “It was great, top of the class. Amazing, honestly. Have you been there? It’s crazy.”

But Northwestern is in the hunt for Mullings because of much more than its shiny new digs. Find out what he had to say in this premium WildcatReport story.