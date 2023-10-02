EVANSTON-Northwestern interim head coach David Braun knows all about how dangerous FCS teams can be to Power Five teams. He came from FCS power North Dakota State. Coming off of a 41-13 loss last Saturday to No. 6 Penn State and with a bye week looming next week, the Wildcats have an opportunity against Howard, an FCS and HBCU opponent, to head into their midseason break at 3-3, a better mark than many expected at the start of the season. The Bison played Eastern Michigan tight to start the season and have proven they can score with a balanced offensive attack. Braun said that he's made sure his staff and his players are locked in and won't look past their FCS opponent. Here are our takeaways from the sixth press conference of Northwestern's 2023 season:



Expect Ben Bryant to play on Saturday: Penn State's pass rush was living in Northwestern's backfield all day long, recording seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and pressures on half of quarterback Ben Bryant's dropbacks. That pressure and those hits added up, and Bryant left with what looked like a shoulder injury towards the end of the third quarter. He didn't return to the game but Braun said he didn't expect it to be a long-term issue. On Monday, he said he expects Bryant to start the game against Howard. "I can tell you about Ben, that dude is tough. He's gritty," Braun said. "He's going to do everything in his power to get back to full health and be ready to play... Right now, we're moving forward anticipating that Ben will be ready to go."

Braun is keeping his players and coaches focused on Howard: The Bison are an FCS team but they've shown some competitive traits early. They were within one score of Eastern Michigan in the fourth quarter before losing by 10, and scored 30 or more in three straight games. Braun, who was a defensive coordinator at the FCS level for North Dakota State last season, is well aware of the threat a team like Howard can pose. "That is a darned good football team coming in here," he said. "Maybe it's my background, coming from Division II and FCS, but you can put whatever letters and numbers next to a team's name. There's good football at all levels. "We look at this opponent the same we would look at any opponent. [They're] an opponent that's plenty capable of giving us a run for our money and beating us if we don't show up at our best. We'll put our best foot forward." Previous head coach Pat Fitzgerald had his share of troubles during his career against opponents from Division I's lower level. He lost three games to FCS opponents in his 17 years in Evanston -- to New Hampshire in 2006, Illinois State in 2016 and Southern Illinois just last season.

The Wildcats are wise to be wary of FCS opponents; They lost to FCS program Southern Illinois last season, 31-24. (Associated Press)