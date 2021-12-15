Evan Smith is ready to get to work

Evan Smith signed his letter of intent with Northwestern this morning. Now, the work begins.

Smith was the star quarterback for Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain this fall. He was named both the Shelby County and Over the Mountain Player of the Year.

But once he gets to Evanston he will be making the switch to defense and playing cornerback. Everything he's experienced about playing football will be reversed: instead of leading an offense, he will be trying to stop one.

And he got to be pretty good at leading an offense.

This past season, Smith completed 54% of his passes for 1,184 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 1,110 more yards (11.3 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns using his legs, despite missing two and a half games due to a hip injury.

Smith led his team to the second round of the playoffs, which was the highlight of his high school career.

"Our school, we don't make the playoffs every single year, so making the playoffs is a pretty big deal," Smith said.

Smith describing Oak Mountain as "our school" was no accident. He grew up watching OMHS play. In the era of players jumping to specialized athletic prep schools like IMG Academy, Smith stayed put. He played for the high school he grew up rooting for, and it paid off.