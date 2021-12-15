Himon brings championship pedigree to Northwestern
Northwestern did not experience a lot of winning football this season, but three-star running back Joseph Himon experienced plenty at Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy.
The playing career of Himon, who signed with the Wildcats today as part of the incoming Class of 2022, can be summed up by a trio of threes: three years, three total losses and three straight state titles.
Himon's class at Pulaski just won their third straight Arkansas Class 5A state title, giving the Bruins seven of the last eight.
"Winning those three championships meant a lot to me," Himon said. "Coming into high school, I knew that the high school program was a winning program. And I wanted to be a part of that. So I just came in, and worked every day."
Himon, who just won the Gatorade Arkansas Football Player of the Year, was the feature back during all three title seasons.
"Ever since I've been at Pulaski Academy, I've always been the go-to running back," Himon said. "Coming in my sophomore year, coach Kevin Kelley told me that I will be playing a very big role in starting my sophomore year. And that really was special to me, because I knew that with my value added to the team that we can have something special."
Himon and Kelley were proven right, three rings for Himon and two for Kelley, who left Pulaski after last season.
Kelley was the visionary head coach behind the first nine of Pulaski's state titles, pioneering an analytical style where the Bruins never punted, always went for it on fourth down, and always tried an onside kick. But Kelley left in 2020 for a job at Presbyterian College (he has since resigned after one year) and the reins to the powerhouse program were turned over to Anthony Lucas.
The Bruins, led by a senior class starring Himon and quarterback Charlie Fiser, did not miss a beat. They finished 13-1, undefeated in their league and averaged 53.6 points per game. Himon totaled more than 2,500 total yards and 40 touchdowns.
Himon was very complimentary of the job Lucas did stepping into Kelley's shoes.
"Coach Lucas came in as the head coach and told the team that he wasn't going to reinvent the wheel," Himon said. "He was still going to coach us the same way and have a high standard for us, and going through that change was good.
"A lot of people doubted us because we had lost Coach Kelley, and for us to win with Coach Lucas was special."
Special is a good word to describe Himon and Pulaski Academy. In a three-year stretch like Himon and the Bruins had, it is hard to pick special moments out when there are so many.
"My personal highlights are first, just being a leader on my team," Himon said. "Trying to get us to win state championships. And then, my production on the field speaks for itself."
Himon admitted there was one standout game from this year, Pulaski's 63-14 win over rival Little Rock Christian Academy.
"When we played our rival, Little Rock Christian, I had six carries," Himon said. "And I score four times, and I have over like 200 yards. That's probably one of my best games."
If you followed our Recruit Roundup series on WildcatReport this season, you would know that Himon routinely put up video game numbers, albeit not always on just six carries. It wasn't just on the ground either; one of his defining skills is his ability to make plays as a receiver, not just as a runner.
"Being able to catch the ball and run the ball is very valuable," Himon said. "And I think that that will separate myself from other running backs in the country when I get to the next level."
Himon's dual-threat ability out of the backfield is one of the things that made him attractive to Northwestern as a recruiting target.
"Coach Fitz [head coach Pat Fitzgerald] and Coach Ayeni [running backs coach Lou Ayeni], they have both talked to me about my ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, line up in the slot and run the ball," Himon said. "They said that they were going to use my abilities to the best that they can, and that is very valuable to them in the offense that they run."
Himon wasn't fazed by the Cats' disappointing season in 2021, and is looking forward to getting to work with the rest of the Class of 2022.
"I pretty much watched every game of the season, and it was kind of tough seeing them have a down year but it didn't really get in my mind that I wanted to decommit or anything," Himon said. "Because I knew that with me and other recruits that are committed to Northwestern, I think that with our class we can go up there and start to do something special again and get our way back for the Big Ten championship."
He will be coming into a Northwestern running backs room with two established quality starters in Evan Hull, who ran for more than 1,000 yards last season, and Cam Porter, who was the presumed star and starter before an offseason knee injury. Himon is excited to get to Evanston, to be in that room and learn from Hull and Porter.
"I think going to a running back room with those guys is very special," Himon said. "I mean, I look up to both of those guys and I try to emulate my game after them. I think joining them and getting little tips and pointers from them and seeing their leadership translate to me, I think that'd be very special."
Special is a common refrain talking to and about Himon, and he thinks his Northwestern career will be just that: special.
"I've seen the running backs come out of Northwestern and they're pretty good," Himon said "I think that I want to be one of the best running backs to come out of Northwestern as well."