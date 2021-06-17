 WildcatReport - Evan Smith returns for Northwestern official visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-17 07:28:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Evan Smith returns for Northwestern official visit

Evan Smith picked up an offer from NU last week.
Evan Smith picked up an offer from NU last week. (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

MORE: June official visitors list l Alabama ATH Evan Smith 'shell-shocked' by Northwestern offer


With wall-to-wall official visits, unofficial visits, camps and player evaluations, June has been a hectic month for Northwestern coaches. And this week may be the most hectic stretch of all.

Three prospects are winding up their mid-week official visits on Thursday, while another player, Alabama athlete Evan Smith, arrives for his. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are also hosting a one-day camp that same day. Then, on Friday, six more official visitors arrive for their weekend officials, which will go until Sunday.

Got all that? Northwestern's recruiting staff should just set up a round-the-clock shuttle bus to O'Hare.

Smith was just in Evanston last week, when he worked out for coaches and picked up a scholarship offer. He's back to take a longer look at what Northwestern is all about.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}