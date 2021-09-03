Fearless Forecast: Michigan State vs. Northwestern

Here. We. Go. Northwestern opens its 2021 season on Friday night with a Big Ten contest against Michigan State that has no shortage of storylines. The Wildcats, who lost more production than any team in the Power Five, have new names all over their two-deep. But so does Michigan State, which had 26 transfers go out and 20 come in since the end of last season. Both team's will have a new quarterback under center; we know Northwestern's will be Hunter Johnson, but we still don't know who will lead the Spartans. Northwestern will be looking for a measure of revenge after the Spartans shocked them in 2020, handing them their only regular-season loss. Oh, and for the first time since 2019, both teams will be playing in front of fans at Ryan Field. Here are our staff's predictions.



Michael Fitzpatrick

My take: The world will find out a lot about the 2021 Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night at Ryan Field. A win to avenge last year’s defeat at the hands of the Spartans would be a good start to the Cats trying to prove they haven’t lost a step. A loss, and, well, the 2019 repeat fears get a lot more real. Both teams have a lot of new starters, so there will probably be a feeling out period to start the game. But Northwestern can’t afford to start slow. They need to get Hunter Johnson in a comfortable position as he retakes the starting role. The best way to do that is the running game. Whether or not NU can run the ball will likely decide the game, and the Cats season. Fearless forecast: Michigan State 27 Northwestern 10

Confidence level: 10 (out of 10). No Porter, no offense, and the defense wears down eventually. Michigan State is the tougher team that wants it more for the second year in a row.



Matthew Shelton

My take: This game will be decided by the pressure that the defenses put on the new quarterbacks. Both teams had quarterback battles, both teams had high roster turnover. Michigan State had an alarming level of transfers flow in and out. The victors on Friday night will be led by the quarterback who protects the ball and makes fewer mistakes. Northwestern has an All-American safety in Brandon Joseph, a new defensive coordinator in Jim O’Neil and their sights fixed on vengeance for last year’s loss. I like their ability to create havoc for a new signal caller and create those mistakes. Northwestern thrives in close games like this, look for them to edge out Michigan State behind their defense. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 21 Michigan State 13 Confidence level: 7. This year’s Northwestern team is mostly unknown before the opener, but I count on the experience they do have back to carry them over Michigan State, which went 2-5 last year.



Louie Vaccher