Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. Duke

After an uneven first two games, Northwestern takes on Duke on Saturday in its first road game of the 2021 season. While the Blue Devils have taken the last two games in the series, it's the Wildcats who have the decidedly upper hand in Durham: they've won six of the last seven at Wallace Wade Stadium. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is 3-2 against his good friend, Duke head man David Cutcliffe. Will Northwestern, a 2.5-point favorite, prevail and move to 2-1 on the season? Or will Duke make it three in a row against the Cats? Our crack staff -- including former Northwestern center and captain Jared Thomas for the first time -- weighs in with their predictions.



Jared Thomas (0-0)

My take: Weeks 1-3 is when a team goes through the most development and maturation. Northwestern is using these non-conference games to get ready for the bulk of the conference season. This is a great opportunity for a lot of guys to make some plays on the road and for the team to prove to themselves that they're not the same team that played Michigan State. The offense and defense will expose Duke. There hasn't been a game yet where both sides of the ball are clicking at the same time. This should be the one. Fearless forecast: 24 Northwestern 10 Confidence level: 7 (out of 10). Northwestern takes it one play at a time and takes care of business on the road.



Michael Fitzpatrick (1-1)

My take: This will be a telling game for Northwestern. The Wildcats have been a little Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde through two games. Both the offense and defense have turned in one solid outing and an alarmingly poor outing. Which version of the Wildcats shows up in NU’s first road contest of the year will decide the game. Winning this game would be a big step in the right direction for Northwestern, but they have to come out ready to play well for 60 minutes on both sides of the ball, something that has been a challenge so far this season. The offense won’t be able to run the ball every play. The passing game is worrisome with limited options at receiver and Hunter looking a deer in headlights at times against the Sycamore pass rush. Fearless forecast: Duke 24 Northwestern 7 Confidence level: 10. Duke has been the Wildcats Kryptonite in recent years.



Matthew Shelton (1-1)

My take: It’s easy to draw almost any conclusion for either team after their rocky Week 1s, and stabilizing Week 2s. I think the common thread that will decide this game is Northwestern’s rushing attack, and how Duke can handle it. The stable of Evan Hull, Anthony Tyus III and Andrew Clair had a rocky game against Michigan State with 117 yards. Indiana State established Hull as the lead back, he ran for 126, and the group tallied 209. With Duke ceding 208 rushing yards last week to North Carolina A&T, the Wildcats will continue momentum from Week 2 and control this game in Durham on the ground. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 24 Duke 20 Confidence level: 6.



Louie Vaccher (1-1)