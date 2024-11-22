Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. Michigan

Northwestern travels to Ann Arbor on Saturday to take on the Michigan Wolverines, a team they haven't beaten since 2008.

Both teams are looking to get back on track with just two wins in their last six Big Ten games. And, with just two games remaining, both teams want to keep their bowl chances alive.

Northwestern has four wins and needs a fifth to get a good chance on Academic Progress Rate should the bowl games run short of 6-6 teams, Michigan has five and is looking for their sixth with a vengeful Ohio State as their lone remaining game.

The two teams have been far from lighting up the scoreboard this season. Michigan is 118th in points per game and 129th in yards per game. Both marks are the best in this game, though, as Northwestern ranks 126th in points and 130th in yards per game.

In other words, points, like parking in Ann Arbor, will be at a premium.

Both teams have started multiple quarterbacks this season. The Wildcats opted for redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch after Week 2 and he has started since, whereas the Wolverines have cycled through three different quarterbacks, going back to Davis Warren for the past three games.

Northwestern is 2-2 on the road this season, but 0-2 at stadiums that seat more than 65,000 fans. The Big House, with a capacity of 107,601, certainly has that.

Will Northwestern notch just its second win at Michigan Stadium since 1995? Or will the Wolverines win their eight straight game against the Wildcats?

Our staff weighs in with their picks.