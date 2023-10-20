Northwestern will start the second half of its season with a trip to Nebraska in a game that is shaping up to be a tipping point for both teams. The series, since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, is dead even at 6-6. Northwestern got the last laugh with a 31-28 win in Ireland over a dysfunctional Nebraska squad that fired its head coach, Scott Frost, two games later. Now, Matt Rhule has taken the helm, and the Huskers have mirrored Northwestern with a 3-3 start and 1-2 Big Ten record. Despite the identical records, and opposite results against Minnesota matchups -- Northwestern beat the Gophers, 37-34 in overtime, Nebraska lost 13-10 in their season opener -- Nebraska stands as a 12-point favorite. Other factors will be Nebraska's vaunted home-field advantage for their 100th anniversary celebration of Memorial Stadium, and doubt surrounding the availability of Northwestern's starting quarterback Ben Bryant. Can the Wildcats pull off their second win as double-digit underdogs? Will Rhule or Northwestern interim head coach David Braun get his team closer to bowl eligibility? Our staff weighs in with their predictions.



Mattress Matt Shelton (6-0)

I went out on a limb for the Wildcats as double-digit dogs to Minnesota. I'm going to do it again against Nebraska. It's hard to extrapolate the Huskers' past four games under quarterback Heinrich Haarberg. They took care of two non-conference games against Louisiana Tech and Northern Illinois, survived a turnover-ridden game against Illinois and got curb stomped by a seemingly omniscient Michigan. So while they have won three of their last four games and enjoy home field advantage, I still think they're ripe for an upset. Northwestern showed against Penn State that they can hamstring a formidable rushing attack, and Haarberg isn't near the talent of Drew Allar as a passer. The Wildcats defense will force the Huskers to beat them over the top, and Haarberg's arm isn't there yet to make them pay. Part of what makes the Huskers so one-dimensional is that injuries have ravaged their wide receivers room. Even if Bryant is sidelined, Northwestern's is back to full strength with the return of AJ Henning. Expect the wide receivers to steal the game with a big play or two. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 20, Nebraska 17



Louie Vaccher (4-2)