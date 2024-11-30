Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. No. 22 Illinois

Northwestern recaptured The Hat last season with a wild, 45-43 win over Illinois, reversing course from a pair of dominant Illini wins in 2021 and 2022. The Illini hold a slim 57-55-5 lead in the all-time series.

Last season it was the Wildcats with their bowl berth sealed and the Illini fighting to stay alive. This time around, Illinois is 8-3, ranked 22nd and eager for revenge on a Northwestern squad that has lost four of its last five games, all by double digits.

The Wildcats' offense has been one of the worst in the nation and heads into the game ranked 130th in scoring and 132nd in total yards per game, sandwiched between one-win Florida State in 131st and winless Kent State in last place.

The defense was stout early in the season but has been worn down in the final stretch, allowing 35 points per game over the past five games. Illinois enters the game as a 7.5-point favorite, but Michigan was favored by just 10.5 when they beat Northwestern by 44 last week.

Can the Wildcats rally behind their seniors and shock the Illini? Or will their winless streak at Wrigley Field continue?

Our staff weighs in with their picks.