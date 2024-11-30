Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. No. 22 Illinois

Northwestern recaptured The Hat last season with a wild, 45-43 win over Illinois, reversing course from a pair of dominant Illini wins in 2021 and 2022. The Illini hold a slim 57-55-5 lead in the all-time series.
Last season it was the Wildcats with their bowl berth sealed and the Illini fighting to stay alive. This time around, Illinois is 8-3, ranked 22nd and eager for revenge on a Northwestern squad that has lost four of its last five games, all by double digits.
The Wildcats' offense has been one of the worst in the nation and heads into the game ranked 130th in scoring and 132nd in total yards per game, sandwiched between one-win Florida State in 131st and winless Kent State in last place.
The defense was stout early in the season but has been worn down in the final stretch, allowing 35 points per game over the past five games. Illinois enters the game as a 7.5-point favorite, but Michigan was favored by just 10.5 when they beat Northwestern by 44 last week.
Can the Wildcats rally behind their seniors and shock the Illini? Or will their winless streak at Wrigley Field continue?
Our staff weighs in with their picks.
Matt Shelton (8-3)
Illinois has allowed big numbers to bad offenses before, like 49 to Purdue and 31 to Rutgers last week, but still found ways to win both games late. I think the Wildcats will put up a good fight early but they've proven their pattern one too many times down the stretch for me to pick an upset here. Quarterback Jack Lausch has shown flashes across his soon-to-be-10 starts, but has yet to beat a winning Big Ten team.
The Northwestern offense won't get out of its own way, Luke Altmyer will connect with explosive wide receiver Pat Bryant, the Illini will run away with this one in the second half and the Hat heads back to Champaign.
Fearless Forecast: Illinois 31, Northwestern 14
Louie Vaccher (10-1)
Northwestern’s offense has struggled all season, so last Saturday’s gruesome performance at the Big House was no surprise. But what concerned me was seeing the defense just roll over in the second half and let an abysmal Michigan offense go up-and-down the field and hang 50 on them. Mr. Glass Half Full, head coach David Braun, even called it embarrassing.
Will that motivate the Wildcats to come out with their hair on fire against Illinois? Or is it a sign of a team that has given up hope and packed it in?
I feel like I, you and everyone who has watched Northwestern this season knows what's going to happen at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The only variable is the final score.
Fearless Forecast: Illinois 23, Northwestern 10