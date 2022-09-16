Last week's loss to Duke, coupled with Nebraska's meltdown in the weeks since the win in Dublin, have led many to question the Wildcats. For good reason. The defense gives up too many big plays. The offense racks up a lot of yards, but not the commensurate number of points. The kicking game is untrustworthy. And the whole team seems to start playing about a half-hour after kickoff. On Saturday, the Wildcats will face Southern Illinois, an FCS team with an 0-2 record that can either be just what the doctor ordered, or a dose of cyanide. Pat Fitzgerald knows all too well the dangers of playing an FCS school. In 2006, his first loss as a head coach came against New Hampshire. Then, 10 years later, he suffered the worst loss of his career to Illinois State. He's had 10 wins over FCS foes in his career, but many have been underwhelming -- last year's 24-6 win over Indiana State being the most recent. Will the Wildcats bounce back from the loss to Duke and dispatch the Salukis with ease? Or will the Dogs give the Cats more trouble than they'd hoped? Our staff weighs in with their picks.



Matthew Shelton (0-2)

My take: Any chance that Northwestern would be complacent or look past FCS Southern Illinois was dispelled by last week's heartbreaking loss to Duke. The Salukis have opened 0-2, with a big loss to Incarnate Word and a narrow loss to Southeast Missouri. With drastic advantages in size, speed and skill all over the field, the Cats are going to dominate this game. The last time Northwestern matched up with an FCS school was Indiana State, who they only beat 24-6 last season. This year's Northwestern offense is far more potent, and they should blow this season's FCS opponent out of the water. Offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian will get to pick his poison, as Northwestern's formidable offensive line will be able to generate running lanes and time to throw with ease. It will be up to him to choose between padding Ryan Hilinski's stats (749 yards, four touchdowns, one interception through two games) or Evan Hull's (452 yards from scrimmage, three touchdowns). Defensively, this is a chance for defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil to dial in and shut a team down from the opening kick. The Cats have gotten into a bad habit of spotting teams early leads, then locking in as the game progresses. With an FCS opponent this week, and a MAC matchup next week, this is the perfect chance for O'Neil's defense to develop good habits before traveling to Penn State on Oct. 1. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 52 SIU 7



Luke Slabaugh (0-1)

My take: My take: Ideally, you'd see improved tackling form and limited explosive plays on defense. On offense, it would be great to see Northwestern open up the run game even more. Evan Hull proved himself invaluable as a target for screen passes last week; however, my gut says the team would rather feed him the ball in a convincing, ground-and-pound style of win. Two games is too few to call it a pattern, but NU's slow starts in both of its games have become too glaring to ignore. This problem lies solely between the ears; it is an issue of focus and composure, and Fitz has said as much. The right approach at kickoff has eluded the Wildcats. It rarely gets resolved in seven days, let alone overnight. Perhaps the Cats come out swinging and bury the Salukis early. I'll have to see it to believe it. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 38 SIU 17



Louie Vaccher (1-1)