This is about as intriguing a matchup as one can expect from two losing teams with a combined record of 3-7. Especially after last weekend's events. Last Saturday, Northwestern's defense finally showed up and the Cats kept it close against Penn State. Wisconsin, meanwhile, got drubbed by Illinois in Madison, beaten at its own game. Then on Sunday came the big whammy: Paul Chryst got fired as the Badgers' head coach. Will Chryst's firing galvanize the Badgers, or will it splinter the locker room? Was last week's stellar defensive performance by Northwestern a sign of a turnaround, or more a product of terrible weather conditions? And, ultimately, who will take this matchup between teams that have each won eight of the 16 games they've played this century? Our staff thinks they know the answer.



Matthew Shelton (1-4)

My take: I would have leaned towards picking Northwestern this game if Wisconsin hadn't fired Paul Chryst. The Badgers were reeling under Chryst, 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten) to start the season. Firing Chryst, while drastic, gives Wisconsin a hard reset on their season with new interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Northwestern's defense has been stingy recently, but without an assist from the elements or superior firepower against a MAC team, they won't be able to lead the Wildcats to victory over the Badgers as they did in 2020. Running back Braelon Allen gouged Northwestern in 2021, and after getting shut down against Illinois, will look to break out against the Wildcats for the second year running. Northwestern's offensive struggles have been too extreme to pick the Wildcats to win on Homecoming, even if the defense keeps up their stellar play. Ryan Hilinski and the offense have mustered just three touchdowns in their last two games. Their inability to score or extend drives will hang the defense out to dry until they tire, and a Wisconsin team that is eager to get their season back on track will take advantage in the second half. Fearless forecast: Wisconsin 24 Northwestern 10



Luke Slabaugh (3-2)

My take: The frustration from the NU sideline was palpable in last week's 10-point loss at Penn State. Fitz truly believed the Wildcats could've and should've won that game by taking advantage of the elements and getting standout performances on defense, notably by Bryce Gallagher and Cam Mitchell. Strangely, I believe the same thing. There are no moral victories, but I'll hand it to the Cats for playing to the level of their competition in every game this year. It's time for that all-elusive W. Enter a Wisconsin Badgers team in a state of flux. Jim Leonhard is supposed to be this young, hotshot coach who will elevate UW to a championship level. Whispers from Camp Randall say Leonhard is the future, and the administration wants a long look at the former Badger great before making a long-term commitment. I've seen teams rally behind a new voice as interim head coach (think: LSU in 2016). I've also seen teams collapse like a soufflé. In this case, I find it nearly insurmountable for a defensive-minded coach to solve the problems lingering from last week's blowout vs. Illinois (i.e. quarterback decision-making and being limited to two rushing yards). Maybe the Badgers play like their hair is on fire. Doubtful. The game comes down to the turnover battle. The team that takes the ball away the most, without immediately coughing it back up, wins. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 17 Wisconsin 14



Louie Vaccher (2-3)