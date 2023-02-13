@WildcatReport

After a day to gather our thoughts – and stop the ringing in our ears – we try to put Northwestern’s 64-58 win over No. 1 Purdue in perspective.

It was the biggest win in program history. This is, of course, up for debate. We realize that choosing the best Northwestern win is like picking your favorite child (and given the small number of them, you may have as many kids as the Wildcats have big wins).

In our book, though, Sunday’s victory was the biggest in 118 years of mostly futile Northwestern basketball.

The previous title holder was the March 1, 2017 win over Michigan. That game had “The Pass,” a full-court heave from Nate Taphorn to Dererk Pardon, who banked in the game-winning shot at the buzzer to clinch Northwestern’s spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. That play, and that moment, is forever etched in the minds of Wildcat fans. You never forget your first.

A case could also be made for Northwestern’s first-round tournament win just a couple weeks later over Vanderbilt in Salt Lake City. But the achievement that season was getting there; winning a game was frosting on the cake.

Either way, this game, and this win, when taken as a whole, was bigger. The Michigan game will always be the greatest single moment. But that Michigan team was unranked. The Wildcats actually had a better record than the Wolverines that day (20-9 vs. 19-10). The game was viewed as a tossup.

On Sunday, the Wildcats were the clear underdogs against Purdue, the No. 1 team in the country and the 800-pound gorilla of the Big Ten. It was David vs. Goliath. The Boilers were 23-2. They featured 7-foot-4, 305-pound national player of the year frontrunner Zach Edey. The Wildcats had never beaten an AP No. 1 team before; they were 0-18.

Evanston was the center of the college basketball world for a few hours on Sunday afternoon, before the Super Bowl, and they seized the moment and took down the big, bad Boilermakers in a seismic upset. It doesn’t get any bigger – or better – than that.





Welsh-Ryan was up for grabs. This was, without a doubt, the biggest game in the five-year history of the new Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The arena was sold-out, thanks in large part to the great number of Purdue fans who made the trip up I-65. But the split crowd gives Welsh-Ryan one of the most unique atmospheres in the nation, with cheers rising back-and-forth, as the fortunes of both teams ebb and flow.

Northwestern’s student sections behind the baskets were packed 90 minutes before tip-off. They erupted when Matt Nicholson threw down a two-hand dunk to open the scoring and beat his chest running back down the floor.

The Wildside was not only loud, but organized. “D-U-I” chants arose every time Purdue’s Mason Gillis touched the ball. They screamed “over-rated” whenever Edey attempted a free throw, and “Chi-cken sand-wich” when any Boiler missed a free throw.

The roof was ready to come off multiple times in the closing four minutes, when Northwestern outscored the Boilers 17-3 to clinch the upset. When Audige got a steal and a dunk to pull the Cats to within three with 3:15 left. When he drained a three from the corner to give Northwestern its first lead of the second half with 1:39 to go. When they put football coach Pat Fitzgerald on the video board, red-faced, screaming and pumping his fists.

And when the clock reached triple-zeroes, they rushed the court and engulfed the players. The crowd didn’t break up for a good 20 minutes after the game. No one wanted to go home.

Head coach Chris Collins played and coached for 13 years at Duke, so he knows what a loud, hostile arena sounds like. He put Sunday’s atmosphere along with the best he’s ever experienced.

“Nothing was any better than what you saw today at Welsh-Ryan,” he said. “It was pretty special.”



