 WildcatReport - Four-star G Parker Friedrichsen says 'great people' put NU in his Top 5
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-15 08:45:06 -0500') }} basketball

Four-star G Parker Friedrichsen says 'great people' put NU in his Top 5

Parker Friedrichsen will take an official visit to Northwestern on Sept. 17.
Parker Friedrichsen will take an official visit to Northwestern on Sept. 17. (bixbyathletics.org)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
Northwestern is coming off of five straight losing seasons, but it's 2023 recruiting gained some momentum last week.

The Wildcats got a commitment from point guard Jordan Clayton on Friday, a day after four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen, the No. 102 player in the nation, put them in his fop five along with Notre Dame, Nebraska, Davidson and Rice.

Friedrichsen, a 6-foot-4 standout who averaged more than 31 points per game last season for Bixby (Okla.), is well aware of Northwestern's record. But he said that the "great people" associated with the Northwestern program and a guard-heavy coaching staff are two of the reasons why the Wildcats are contenders for his verbal commitment.

MORE: Cats make Top 5 for 4-star G Parker Friedrichsen

{{ article.author_name }}