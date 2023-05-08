Northwestern had four players on its depth chart at defensive tackle for spring ball, and just two on scholarship, which makes the addition of Fresno State defensive tackle Matthew Lawson through the transfer portal absolutely crucial heading into the summer.

The ability to take a step up to a Big Ten program with excellent academics appealed to Lawson as much as getting his skillset in the building appealed to the coaching staff.

"I was looking for a school that would meet my needs, not only academically but athletically," said Lawson, who committed to the Wildcats on May 1, after an official visit. "I was looking for a school with the right defensive scheme, the right-minded people and a team that was a few pieces away from making a run."

The attitude and expectations of Northwestern’s coaching staff clearly made an impact on Lawson's process.

"First of all, [head] coach [Pat] Fitz[gerald] is an amazing coach and a big players’ coach," Lawson said. "I could tell the moment I had my first conversation with him that I would have a lot of respect for him as not only as person, but as a coach and a mentor.

"I talked to [defensive coordinator David Braun], he's amazing...his mindset on defense is something that I align with."

What was it about Braun's approach that appealed to Lawson?

"When you put on the defensive tape, you want to be known as one of the top defenses in the country," he said. "Being a stingy defense, that's the mindset I was looking for. And I think Coach Braun aligns with that mindset of not giving offense much to work with, confusing them as much as we can and not letting them predict our next move."

That meshes well with Lawson's personal philosophy, forged by five years at Fresno State under four different defensive line coaches.

"So my mindset as a defensive tackle is disrupting blocks and making the ball go east and west instead of north and south," he said. "I feel like I bring disruption, then with me being a sixth-year senior I bring a lot of IQ.

"In the past I've had four different D-line coaches that kind of all taught something different. So I feel through that experience, I've had a lot of knowledge and I've learned a lot through the game of football."



