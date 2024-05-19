Advertisement
Georgia WR Dube Enongene commits to Northwestern

WR Dube Enongene announced his commitment on May 19. (Northwestern Football)
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Acworth (Ga.) North Paulding wide receiver Dube Enongene was the first official visitor to commit to Northwestern last weekend. But as it turned out, he was the last one of the five new Wildcats to announce it.

"I knew going in [to the official visit] a little bit," Enongene said about when he made his decision. "Me and my mom really enjoyed the unofficial. Going up there [again, for the official visit], I had the intention to commit but I just wanted to make sure it was 100% the right decision."

Even though Enongene committed while he was in Evanston, he still waited until Sunday to announce his decision on social media. He is the 10th member of the Class of 2025, and the fifth one who took an official visit last weekend. The Wildcats' doubled the class from five to 10 in the last week.

Enongene is the second wide receiver in the class, joining wide receiver Braden Blueitt, and the second Georgian, joining quarterback Marcus Romain.


MORE ON ENONGENE: 2025 WR Dube Enongene impressed by tempo, intensity on visit to NU

