Holiday Bowl Preview: When Northwestern has the ball
The first installment in a series previewing Northwestern's matchup with Utah in the Holiday Bowl.
Part 1: When Utah has the ball
Game Details
No. 22 Northwestern (8-5, 8-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 17 Utah (9-4, 6-4 Pac-12)
What: Holiday Bowl
Place: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif.
Line: Northwestern +7
Date: Monday, Dec. 31, 2018
Time: 6:00 CST
TV: FS1
Previous meetings: 1927: NU 13-6… 1981: UU 42-0
Last week: Northwestern hung tough with No. 6 Ohio State in the first and third quarters of the Big Ten Championship game, but gave up too many passing yards in a 45-24 loss. Utah lost to No. 9 Washington for the second time in a 10-3 loss in the Pac-12 Championship game.
When Northwestern has the ball
