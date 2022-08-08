Hull and Porter looking to form one-two punch in NU backfield
The days of the workhorse running back may be gone in Evanston. The legendary Justin Jackson carried the ball a remarkable 1,142 times over the course of his career from 2014-17. Cam Porter toted the rock 73 times over the final three games of 2020. Last season, Evan Hull had 196 carries while no one else carried the ball more than 63 times.
But the Wildcats may not have a bell cow in 2022 if everyone stays healthy. Northwestern's running backs room will be as deep as it ever has been. According to head coach Pat Fitzgerald, at least four different backs will have a role in the offense.
"We're excited to get after it," Porter said. "We've got a backfield that's excited to make plays, and we can't wait to get it going."
Fitzgerald maintains that Andrew Clair and Anthony Tyus III will have roles in the backfield this season, but there's no question that the headliners are Hull and Porter.
Before tearing his ACL and missing the entirety of the 2021 season, Porter ran for 301 yards and four scores over the final three games of 2020. Last season, with Porter sidelined, Hull took over the workhorse role and ran for 1,009 yards and seven touchdowns.
With both Hull and Porter healthy and ready to go, offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian has two proven weapons at his disposal. Getting them both on the field at the same time will be a priority.
That shouldn't be a problem. Working together is nothing new to Porter and Hull; they've been doing it since they both got on campus.
"We're building off each other every single day," Hull said. "When Cam makes a play that fires me up to make a play, too. We just make each other better, on the field and off the field.
"From little things like pass protection, catching the ball to recovery, we're always competing. It's good to have someone that's right there alongside you when you're grinding because that just makes you that much better."
After pushing each other all offseason, both Porter and Hull feel like they have really improved heading into the 2022 season.
Even though his 33 catches and 264 receiving yards both were the best among Big Ten running backs in 2021, Hull said he really focused on becoming a more polished receiver. Porter, on the other hand, has worked on adding some more wiggle to his skillset.
"A lot of people know me as that bruising back that likes to lower his shoulder," Porter said. "I've added some twitchiness to my game, the ability to make people miss."
Porter also said he's spent a lot of time fine tuning his pass protection and blitz pickup skills.
Finding ways to get both backs involved in the offense has been a priority for Bajakian this offseason. It's not as if Northwestern is flush with proven playmakers outside of the backfield duo.
Running back is the strength of NU's offense, and using both of them at the same time is a way to maximize that strength. Don't be surprised to see Hull returning kicks, as well, as Fitzgerald has alluded to multiple times.
Hull's prowess as a receiver makes putting both backs on the field at the same time a little easier. Hull can line up anywhere, from the backfield to the slot, and make plays.
"I love (two-running back looks) because the defense doesn't know who to game-plan for," Hull said. "When we're both on the field, either of us can get the ball at any time in a bunch of different ways. That's what's so dynamic, and kind of scary, about our offense."
Additionally, the two backs' styles compliment each other nicely. Hull is a one-cut runner who has the speed to take it the distance if he gets a seam. Porter, even though he's added more quickness to his game, is still a powerful runner and a load to bring down with his 220-pound frame. They have the skills to form a real thunder-and-lighting partnership in the backfield.
The expectations are sky-high for Northwestern's backfield. Hull and Porter both say that their No. 1 goal is for the team to have success and win games. But they both still know what they're capable of individually and aren't shying away from it.
"We have the capability of having multiple 1,000-yard rushers," Hull said.