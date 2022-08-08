Hull and Porter looking to form one-two punch in NU backfield

The days of the workhorse running back may be gone in Evanston. The legendary Justin Jackson carried the ball a remarkable 1,142 times over the course of his career from 2014-17. Cam Porter toted the rock 73 times over the final three games of 2020. Last season, Evan Hull had 196 carries while no one else carried the ball more than 63 times.

But the Wildcats may not have a bell cow in 2022 if everyone stays healthy. Northwestern's running backs room will be as deep as it ever has been. According to head coach Pat Fitzgerald, at least four different backs will have a role in the offense.

"We're excited to get after it," Porter said. "We've got a backfield that's excited to make plays, and we can't wait to get it going."

Fitzgerald maintains that Andrew Clair and Anthony Tyus III will have roles in the backfield this season, but there's no question that the headliners are Hull and Porter.

Before tearing his ACL and missing the entirety of the 2021 season, Porter ran for 301 yards and four scores over the final three games of 2020. Last season, with Porter sidelined, Hull took over the workhorse role and ran for 1,009 yards and seven touchdowns.

With both Hull and Porter healthy and ready to go, offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian has two proven weapons at his disposal. Getting them both on the field at the same time will be a priority.

That shouldn't be a problem. Working together is nothing new to Porter and Hull; they've been doing it since they both got on campus.

"We're building off each other every single day," Hull said. "When Cam makes a play that fires me up to make a play, too. We just make each other better, on the field and off the field.

"From little things like pass protection, catching the ball to recovery, we're always competing. It's good to have someone that's right there alongside you when you're grinding because that just makes you that much better."



