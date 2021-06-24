IMG safety Trevon Howard discusses decision on eve of announcement

Northwestern has added four commitments this week, including two safeties. Could three-star safety Trevon Howard become the next Wildcat safety when he announces his commitment on Friday?

If he does, coaches might have to give an assist to Greg Newsome II, a former Wildcat who was drafted in the first round of April's NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Newsome, a product of IMG Academy, the same school that Howard attends, talked to Howard before the draft and gave Northwestern a strong endorsement that was “super inspirational,” said Howard.

We bring you up to date on the three-star prospect’s situation the day before his announcement.