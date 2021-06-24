 WildcatReport - IMG safety Trevon Howard discusses decision on eve of announcement
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-24 13:11:32 -0500') }} football Edit

IMG safety Trevon Howard discusses decision on eve of announcement

Trevon Howard will announce his commitment on Friday.
Trevon Howard will announce his commitment on Friday. (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

MORE: June 15-17 official visitor profiles l Northwestern 2022 recruiting class


Northwestern has added four commitments this week, including two safeties. Could three-star safety Trevon Howard become the next Wildcat safety when he announces his commitment on Friday?

If he does, coaches might have to give an assist to Greg Newsome II, a former Wildcat who was drafted in the first round of April's NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Newsome, a product of IMG Academy, the same school that Howard attends, talked to Howard before the draft and gave Northwestern a strong endorsement that was “super inspirational,” said Howard.

We bring you up to date on the three-star prospect’s situation the day before his announcement.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}